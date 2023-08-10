FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 245 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FTV opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.