FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $231,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $316.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.72 and a 200-day moving average of $320.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.