Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

