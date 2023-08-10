FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in STERIS were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in STERIS by 1,104.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $226.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 186.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.59.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 154.10%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

