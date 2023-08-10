WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $226.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

