WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $3,274,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 387,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLL opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.78 million, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

