Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 639,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 137,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,344,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,130 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

