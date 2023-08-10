Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 15,597 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

