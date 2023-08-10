American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

