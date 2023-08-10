Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 118 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock opened at $225.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,238 shares of company stock valued at $28,988,540 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

