Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $281.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

