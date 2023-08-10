Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.