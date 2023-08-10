Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

