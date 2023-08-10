Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 106 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $226.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

