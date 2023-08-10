Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hayward were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hayward by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hayward by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hayward by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $23,933,504.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 836,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,905.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,205,136 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,648. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

