HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $267.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.