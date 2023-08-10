Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 4,411 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.37% of Chegg worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

NYSE CHGG opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

