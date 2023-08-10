Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.