Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.30.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

