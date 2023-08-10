Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 100,050 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,050 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.19% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

