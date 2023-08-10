Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,176 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $286.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.50 and its 200 day moving average is $293.00. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

