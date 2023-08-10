Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,768,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $202.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day moving average of $183.18. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

