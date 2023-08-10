Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 138.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 18.1% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 91,787 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 356,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after buying an additional 42,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $265.48 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

