Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 160 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,494 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $204.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.99. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

