Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $105.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,801 shares of company stock worth $12,502,652 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

