Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 63 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PH opened at $422.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

