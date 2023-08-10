Eagle Materials Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $15.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

EXP opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.50. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.