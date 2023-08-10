Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.
Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on ESRT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty Trust
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- The 3 Favored Machinery Stocks To Buy In August
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These 2 Clean Energy Stocks Are About To Attempt A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.