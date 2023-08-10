Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading

