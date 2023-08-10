Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ryanair Holdings plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryanair in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.74. The consensus estimate for Ryanair’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryanair’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $101.56 on Thursday. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.11. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

