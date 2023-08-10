Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.14.

UHS opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $139.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

