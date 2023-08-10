KeyCorp Comments on RingCentral, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RingCentral in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares during the period. No Street GP LP grew its position in RingCentral by 26.3% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,841,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RingCentral by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,090,000 after acquiring an additional 150,943 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

