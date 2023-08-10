Parkit Enterprise Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:PKT)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKTFree Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

Parkit Enterprise stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 2.53. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.38 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Parkit Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.