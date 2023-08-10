Parkit Enterprise Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance
Parkit Enterprise stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 2.53. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.38 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.63.
About Parkit Enterprise
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
