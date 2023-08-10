FY2024 EPS Estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA) Lowered by Analyst

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.73 million during the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Down 26.8 %

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

FCA stock opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.