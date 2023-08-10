Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.57.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$39.70 and a 12-month high of C$49.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

