National Bank Financial Weighs in on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.91 million for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.