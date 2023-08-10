Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.07). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

ARCT stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $754.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 544,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,880. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,759,419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

