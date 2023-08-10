Analysts Offer Predictions for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $13.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.60. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1 %

DKS stock opened at $145.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

