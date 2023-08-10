B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

