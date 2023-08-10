FY2024 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.63). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.54.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.88. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 312,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,186,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.