FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $17.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.68. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $16.73 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.78.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $271.29 on Thursday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

