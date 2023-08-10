Research Analysts Set Expectations for Payoneer Global Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

PAYO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.05. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,266,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,633,000 after purchasing an additional 251,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

