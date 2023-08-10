WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

