The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIS opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

