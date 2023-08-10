First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,865 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,281 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.53 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

