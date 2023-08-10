Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

