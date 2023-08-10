WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $44,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ ICLN opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $23.85.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
