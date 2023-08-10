Federated Hermes Inc. Has $25.57 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.33% of Pure Storage worth $25,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $90,143,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $36,678,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 468,135.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 941,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 940,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $30,761,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,068.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 694,721 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,736.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

