Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LVS opened at $56.85 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Argus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.