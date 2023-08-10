Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Shares of XOM opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $438.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

