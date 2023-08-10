Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,169 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of Regency Centers worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.70 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

